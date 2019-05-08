Bolton aseguró que Estados Unidos cortará definitivamente los lazos entre Cuba y Venezuela

John Bolton, asesor de Seguridad Nacional para La Casa Blanca, aseguró que Estados Unidos continuará cortando los lazos que unen a Cuba con la Venezuela de Nicolás Maduro.
Dicha aseveración lo dijo en su cuenta oficial de Twitter (@AmbJohnBolton), agregando que “el control de Cuba sobre Venezuela terminará cuando el pueblo venezolano defienda la libertad”.
Así respalda las declaraciones del vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence, quien señaló antes que “Cuba le ha robado a Venezuela más que su libertad; la ha despojado de su riqueza”.
The United States will continue to sever the ties between Cuba and Venezuela. Cuba’s hold over Venezuela will end as the Venezuelan people stand for freedom.Vice President Mike Pence✔@VPCuba has robbed Venezuela of more than her freedom; she has stripped her of wealth. The struggling people of Venezuela aren’t just the victims of one dictatorship but two. #VenezuelaLibre #MaduroMustGo4.24119:17 – 7 may. 2019Información y privacidad de Twitter Ads2.239 personas están hablando de esto
Bolton sostuvo además que “Estados Unidos está comprometido a asistir al pueblo de Venezuela”, y en ese sentido emplearán al Buque Hospital Comfort «para brindar asistencia humanitaria a las víctimas de la crisis y el abandono provocados por el régimen de Maduro».
The United States is committed to assisting the people of Venezuela. We will be deploying @USNSComfort to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of the Maduro regime’s man-made crisis and neglect.4.11519:31 – 7 may. 2019Información y privacidad de Twitter Ads2.266 personas están hablando de esto
Señaló que, EEUU trabajará con países socios en la región «para ayudar a los más necesitados, incluidos aquellos que han huido de la violencia y la opresión».
We will continue to work with our partners in the region to help those most in need, including those who have fled the violence and oppression of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.Vice President Mike Pence✔@VPGreat to speak to leaders from across the Western Hemisphere at the Washington Conference of the Americas. The U.S. will continue to exert ALL diplomatic & economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela. All options remain on the table.89619:54 – 7 may. 2019Información y privacidad de Twitter Ads477 personas están hablando de esto
