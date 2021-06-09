A quick-acting bowel cleansing method to lose 2 catties a day

After losing weight for so long, because of various reasons and bad habits, many people will rebound and gain weight at every turn. At this time, you might as well give yourself a gastrointestinal wash and bath, and your weight will soon return!

It sounds very simple, it is pulling papa, but pulling papa is not what you want to pull. First, take a look at the unreliable bowel cleansing methods on the market!

1. Honey: Honey is only useful for some people! There is a kind of person whose body cannot absorb the fructose in honey due to physical problems, so they will have diarrhea after eating honey. We call this physique «fructose intolerant physique».

In other words, honey intestinal cleansing is only suitable for people with «fructose intolerance» physique, and it is not very useful for other people. Moreover, the main ingredient of honey is fructose, which will make you fat if you drink too much!

2. Bananas: It is often said that eating bananas for constipation, many people think that eating bananas can cure constipation, more because bananas look like baba.

In fact, the best way to relieve constipation is to take in dietary fiber. The recommended dietary fiber for adults is 25-30 grams per day, but the soluble dietary fiber in bananas is only 1.1g/100g, and the insoluble dietary fiber is 1.2g/100g. Each banana is 150 grams, which can only provide less than 4 grams of dietary fiber.

But bananas are high in calories. They are twice as much as apples. If you eat too much, you will get fat!

3. Laxative tea: General laxative tea is added with stimulant laxatives such as senna leaf and cassia seed. Its main function is to act on the intestinal nervous system and promote intestinal peristalsis.

These drugs will form dependence, long-term consumption will cause certain damage to the intestinal tract, such as melanosis of the colon.

The most intestinal cleansing food recommendation:

1. Chia seeds: Chia seeds have a characteristic that they will swell when exposed to water. Therefore, many people often eat chia seeds when they lose weight. They have a strong feeling of fullness and high dietary fiber. Whether it is soaked in water or added to normal In the diet, it can have the effect of clearing the intestines and preventing constipation.

2. Passion fruit: soaking passion fruit in water can also clean the intestines. But when you drink passion fruit, you need to drink the seeds together, don’t put sugar, so that it can clean up the intestinal garbage.

3. Inulin: Inulin is the powder of chicory. It must be without any added inulin, eat a little bit a day, and add it to your normal diet.

4. Flammulina velutipes: the English name of Flammulina velutipes is «see you tomorrow». It is eaten as it is. You can usually excrete as much as you eat. It will basically not be digested. It has low calories and can clean the intestines. The effect is super good.

You can choose one of the several foods recommended above and try it one week a month. It is helpful for speeding up weight loss and relieving constipation!

