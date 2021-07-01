The most taboo male erectile dysfunction, how to deal with it?

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the most common type of male sexual dysfunction, which refers to the continuous inability of the penis to achieve or maintain sufficient erection to complete a satisfactory sexual life, and the course of the disease is more than 3 months. In the past, men’s «sexual impotence» was generally referred to as «impotence», but its scientific definition was inaccurate and discriminatory and derogatory. Until 1992, the National Institutes of Health, after discussions with relevant experts, male enhancement tst 11 decided to use the term erectile dysfunction (ED) instead of impotence, and defined erectile dysfunction as: the penis continues to fail to reach and (or) maintain sufficient erection to obtain Satisfactory sex life (sexual intercourse).

Causes of erectile dysfunction:







1. Psychological ED

Refers to erectile dysfunction caused by mental and psychological factors such as tension, stress, depression, anxiety, and emotional discord between husband and wife. Such as the daily uncoordinated relationship between husband and wife, lack of sexual knowledge, bad sexual experience, erection enhancement pills life and work or financial pressure, misunderstanding and misunderstanding of media propaganda, anxiety and depressive psychological disorders and environmental factors caused by fear of diseases and side effects of prescription drugs.

2. Organic ED

(1) Vascular causes Vascular lesions are the main cause of ED, accounting for nearly 50% of ED cases, including any disease that may reduce the arterial blood flow of the cavernous body of the penis. Almost all risk factors that can lead to hypertension, such as smoking, hyperlipidemia, obesity, etc., can increase the incidence of ED

(2) Neurological causes Central and peripheral nerve diseases or injuries can lead to erectile dysfunction, such as cerebral stroke and spinal cord disease; peripheral neuropathy such as diabetes, alcoholism, uremia, and polyneuropathy.

(3) Surgery and trauma. Large vessel surgery, pelvic or retroperitoneal surgery or trauma can cause blood vessel and nerve damage related to penile erection, leading to erectile dysfunction.

(4) Endocrine disorders, chronic diseases, and long-term use of certain drugs such as hypogonadism, thyroid disease, it works supplements reviews acromegaly, etc. Any disease that leads to lower blood testosterone levels and changes the function of the hypothalamus-pituitary-gonadal axis, drugs, such as anti- Hypertension drugs (diuretics and β-blockers), antidepressants, antipsychotics, antiandrogens, antihistamines, drugs (heroin, cocaine, methadone, etc.) can all cause erectile dysfunction.

(5) Diseases of the penis The anatomy or structure of the penis is abnormal, such as Peyronie’s disease, small penis, curvature of the penis, severe phimosis and balanitis.

3. Mixed ED

Refers to erectile dysfunction caused by mental and psychological factors and organic causes. In addition, because organic ED has not been treated in time, patients have increased psychological pressure and fear of failure in sexual intercourse, making ED treatment more complicated.

Clinical manifestations of erectile dysfunction

The penis continues to fail to achieve or maintain sufficient erection, and the course of the disease is more than 3 months. The erection hardness of the penis is divided into level 1. The worst (such as cotton sleeve), the penis enlarges after sexual stimulation, but not firm; level 2. slightly better (such as a wet cloth bag), the penis is erect, but it is not enough to penetrate ; Level 3. Barely qualified (such as sandbags), the penis is hard enough to be inserted, but not completely firm; level 4. Best (such as a rubber rod), the penis is fully erected and firm enough.

Who should prevent erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) has always been a taboo topic for men. The fast-paced life and unbalanced diet in modern society have caused more and more modern people to be prematurely linked to diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. And ED is closely related to hypertension and diabetes.

High blood pressure leads to ED, mainly due to arteriosclerosis caused by high blood pressure, which reduces blood flow in the lower body, which affects the blood supply to the penis, leading to or aggravating ED. In addition, because sex requires a certain amount of physical strength, some patients with severe or poorly controlled hypertension will experience discomfort during sex, which also aggravates the patient’s worry about the deterioration of their sex life, and the psychology of occasional intercourse failure. Obstacles, the occurrence of ED is inevitable. The inability to get an erection in diabetic patients mostly occurs gradually.

ED complicated by diabetes and hypertension is completely treatable. When male hypertensive patients develop ED, phosphodiesterase (PDE5) inhibitor drugs sildenafil and tadalafil can be used. «While treating ED, we must first adhere to the treatment of the primary disease, control blood pressure, and control the risk factors that lead to high blood pressure, such as weight loss, reasonable diet, avoiding excessive emotions, etc. If the patient is after using a certain antihypertensive drug Only when ED occurs, you can consult a doctor to adjust or switch to other drugs.» At present, there are some drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure, such as angiotensin II Man King Pills Review receptor antagonists, which have the effect of dilating blood vessels and can also be used in the treatment of hypertension. Increase the blood supply to the penis. Patients can consult their doctors whether they can use these drugs to effectively treat ED while treating high blood pressure.

Diabetic ED also needs to «manage» the primary disease first, including improving lifestyle, using oral hypoglycemic drugs and insulin.

Dietary conditioning for erectile dysfunction rock hard male enhancement pills amazon

1. Eat more high-quality protein: Some animal foods contain some sex hormones, which can promote libido and sperm formation.

2. Appropriate intake of fat: If the amount of fat ingested by men is reduced, the production of sperm will be restricted, and libido will even decrease.

3. Supplement vitamins and trace elements: Vitamin C has a positive effect on the recovery of sexual function. Vitamin A and E play a decisive role in promoting the development of the testis, increasing sperm production and improving vitality.

Next Post