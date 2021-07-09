What should I do if I have erectile dysfunction? 3 common causes of erectile dysfunction

Mentioned that erectile dysfunction is a disease that everyone is familiar with. Erectile dysfunction is also a high-incidence disease. Many male friends are troubled by this disease. You must actively prevent it and reduce erections. Obstacle This disease brings us troubles and injuries, so longer sex pills which physical diseases can cause erectile dysfunction? What should I do to prevent erectile dysfunction?

Common causes of erectile dysfunction

1, genitourinary diseases

If prostatitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, varicocele and other diseases are not sign up for emails about male enhancement treated early, they will all lead to erectile dysfunction.

2, neurological factors

Such as long-term masturbation, mental stress, heavy mental burden, etc. will cause erectile dysfunction, and excessive nervousness during masturbation, so it is a common cause of erectile dysfunction.

3, endocrine disease

If there is damage or incomplete sexual function such as diabetes, testicles, etc., it will cause erectile dysfunction.

Taboos to prevent erectile dysfunction

1. Avoid having sex too early

The sexual function of general men does not mature until 24 or 5 years old. If you have premature sex apexatropin maximum male enhancement formula and your sex organs are not yet mature, they will lose their essence and easily cause sexual dysfunction. They are more prone to symptoms such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and kidney deficiency in adulthood, and they are also prone to aging.

2. Avoid frequent sex

Passionate indulgence, uncontrollable sexual life, will lead to long-term congestion of the reproductive organs, resulting in decreased sexual function, prostatitis, prostatic hypertrophy, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, non-ejaculation and other diseases.

3. Avoid unclean life of men and women

Many sexually transmitted diseases are related to the lives of unclean men and women. The unclean life of men and women is not only easy to get themselves sick, but also spreads the disease to their partners and even children, which is extremely harmful, so you must not take a fluke.

4. Avoid talking about sexual organ hygiene

Men should attach importance to sexual organ hygiene. Especially for those with overly older foreskins, the smegma should be removed frequently. Because smegma is not only easy to cause penile cancer, but also easy to induce partners to contract cervical cancer.

5. Avoid wearing jeans for a long time

Men’s reproductive system requires the best low temperature. where to buy alpha fuel and alpha cut If you wear jeans often, the local temperature will be too high, which is not good for sperm formation. So don’t wear jeans often, especially in summer and when the climate is humid.

