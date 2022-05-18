A method for improving and enhancing sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction

The invention belongs to the field of traditional Chinese medicine, in particular to a traditional Chinese medicine composition for improving male sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction and a preparation method thereof. The traditional Chinese medicine of the present invention is mainly composed of Rhodiola rosea, Shouwu, Eucommia, Yizhiren, Dodder, Astragalus, Chinese yam, wolfberry, Shayuanzi, turtle shell, black sesame, Poria, Longtooth, Polygala , Sichuan Achyranthes, jujube and other processing. The compatibility of the above medicines has a clear effect of invigorating the kidney and strengthening yang, nourishing qi and blood, strengthening the essence and stopping diarrhea, improving the body’s immunity, significantly improving male sexual function, improving the quality of sexual life, and can be used for the prevention and treatment of impotence, premature ejaculation and other sexual functions It has definite, rapid and stable curative effect, no toxic and side effects, and is a good medicine for improving male sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction.

A traditional Chinese medicine composition for improving and enhancing sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction and

its preparation method

technical field

The invention belongs to health food, especially these related improvement and improvement of sexual function and the Chinese medicine composition of prevention and treatment of sexual dysfunction and processing method thereof, it belongs to the field of Chinese patent medicine.

technical background

[0002] Along with the continuous improvement of living standards, people have higher and higher pursuits to the quality of sexual life. Sex life is the link between husband and wife life. Whether the sex life is harmonious and happy determines the quality of the relationship between husband and wife and the stability of marriage to some extent.

Competition in today’s society is intense, and male work, life pressure are big, or because of some diseases (such as prostate disease etc.), cause many people to have sexual dysfunction in different degrees, there is bibliographical report, Chinese male sexual dysfunction is ill The rate was 32 percent in the 40-49 age group, 36 percent in the 50-59 age group, and 74 percent in the 60-69 age group. Sexual dysfunction is mainly manifested as loss of libido, weakness, impotence, premature ejaculation, etc., which cause great mental pressure to people’s lives. However, some elderly people, due to their frailty and disease, accelerate the degenerative diseases of various organs and systems, and stop sexual life due to premature aging, which has caused great shadows to themselves and their families.

Many so-called kidney-invigorating and aphrodisiac medicines in the market at present, some have no curative effect or curative effect is suspicious, although people take for a long time but do not have any effect; Although some can satisfy temporary pleasures, most can bring serious side effects, such as Facial flushing, vasodilation, severe headaches, etc., regular use will also produce or aggravate sexual dysfunction.

Summary of the invention The object of the present invention is to provide a kind of pure Chinese medicine preparation, can improve and improve sexual function in a relatively short time, restore physical strength rapidly, improve the immunity of organism.

SUMMARY OF THE INVENTION

The present invention has overcome the deficiencies of the prior art, and provides a kind of Chinese medicine composition for improving and improving sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction. It can improve and enhance sexual function in a relatively short period of time, quickly restore physical strength, and improve the body’s immunity.

Scheme of the present invention: is to adopt Rhodiola rosea, system Shouwu, Eucommia ulmoides, Yizhiren, Dodder, Astragalus, Chinese yam, Lycium barbarum, Shayuanzi, turtle shell, black sesame, Poria, Longtooth, Polygala, Sichuan A traditional Chinese medicine composition composed of 16 traditional Chinese medicines such as Achyranthes and jujube for improving and enhancing sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction, prepared from the following components (all in parts by weight): 2-20 parts of Rhodiola rosea , 2-20 parts of Shouwu, 2-20 parts of Eucommia ulmoides, 2_20 parts of Yizhiren, 2_20 parts of Dodder, 2_20 parts of Astragalus, 2-20 parts of Chinese yam, 2-20 parts of wolfberry fruit, 2-20 parts of Shayuanzi, turtle 2_20 servings of A, 2_20 servings of black sesame, 2_20 servings of Poria, 2-20 servings of Longtooth, 2-20 servings of Yuanzhi, 2-20 servings of Achyranthes sichuanensis, and 2-20 servings of jujube.

The invention provides a kind of Chinese medicine composition of improving and improving sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction, prepared from the following components (all in parts by weight): 5-15 parts of Rhodiola rosea, Shouwu 5-15 parts, Eucommia 5-15 parts, Yizhiren 5-15 parts, Dodder seed 5-15 parts, Astragalus 5-15 parts, Chinese yam 5-15 parts, Lycium barbarum 5_15 parts, Shayuanzi 5_15 parts, Turtle shell 5_15 parts parts, 5-15 parts of black sesame, 5-15 parts of Poria, 5-15 parts of dragon tooth, 5_15 parts of Polygala, 5_15 parts of Achyranthes sichuan, and 5_15 parts of jujube.

The invention provides a kind of Chinese medicine composition of improving and improving sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction, prepared from the following components (all in parts by weight): 8-12 parts of Rhodiola rosea, system Shouwu 8-12 parts, Eucommia 8-12 parts, Yizhiren 6-10 parts, Dodder 6-10 parts, Astragalus 6-10 parts, Chinese yam 6-10 parts, Lycium barbarum 5-10 parts, Shayuanzi 5-10 parts, Turtle 5_10 parts of A, 5-10 parts of black sesame, 5-10 parts of Poria, 5-10 parts of Longtooth, 5-10 parts of Yuanzhi, 5_10 parts of Sichuan Achyranthes, 5_10 parts of jujube

Square solution:

Rhodiola is sweet, bitter, astringent and cool. It has the functions of moistening the lungs and relieving cough, promoting blood circulation and relieving pain, strengthening the body and strengthening the body, anti-radiation, anti-hypoxia, anti-myocardial ischemia, anti-fatigue, clearing heat, nourishing vitality, anti-cancer and anti-cancer, enhancing human immunity and improving the body’s disease resistance.

[0012] Shouwu is used to invigorate the liver and kidney, benefit essence and blood, and resist premature aging. It is suitable for blood deficiency, dizziness, premature graying of beard and hair, premature aging, nocturnal emission, hair loss, and constipation due to blood deficiency.

Eucommia ulmoides is sweet, warm. Return to the liver and kidney meridians. Nourishes liver and kidney, strengthens bones and muscles, and relieves miscarriage.

[0014] Yizhi benevolence, warm, soothe the nerves and replenish qi, nocturnal emission and nocturnal emission, and nausea and vomiting are all cured. Yizhiren is pungent in taste and warm in nature, reassures the mind, invigorates the kidney qi, treats enuresis or frequent urination and nocturnal emission due to deficiency of kidney qi, and can warm the spleen and treat nausea and vomiting due to spleen cold.

Dodder is sweet in taste and warm in nature, and mainly belongs to liver, kidney and spleen meridian. Efficacy: invigorating the kidney and strengthening the essence, nourishing the liver and improving eyesight, stopping the bay, and preventing miscarriage.

[0016] Astragalus sweet, warm. Return to the spleen and lung meridians. It has the functions of firming the surface, diuretic, supporting toxins, expelling pus, astringing sores and producing muscles.

Chinese yam is sweet and warm, regulates the spleen and stops diarrhea, invigorates the kidney and invigorates the middle, and all deficiency can be cured. Chinese yam is sweet and warm in nature, and has the effect of nourishing the spleen and stomach, stopping diarrhea and nourishing the kidney. Disease can be treated.

Lycium barbarum is sweet and warm, adds essence and nourishes marrow, improves eyesight and dispels wind, and promotes yin and yang. Lycium barbarum is sweet in taste and warm in nature. It has the functions of nourishing kidney and bone marrow, nourishing liver and improving eyesight and expelling wind. It can nourish yin and yang, so it is often used clinically for impotence, nocturnal emission, thin waist and knees, etc. It is also used for dizziness and dizziness caused by kidney yin cold and liver yang hyperactivity.

[0019] Shayuanzi Gan, warm. Return to the liver and kidney meridians. Invigorating the kidney and strengthening the essence, nourishing the liver and improving eyesight. It is used for low back pain due to kidney deficiency, impotence and nocturnal emission, and excessive leucorrhea.

Black sesame is sweet, flat. Return to liver, kidney, large intestine. Nourishes liver and kidney, benefits menstrual blood, moistens intestines and dryness.

[0021] Poria is sweet, light, and flat. Return to the heart, lung, spleen and kidney meridians. Function Diuresis dampness, invigorating the spleen and calming the heart.

Long tooth is sweet, astringent, cool in nature, and liver meridian. Has a calming effect.

[0023] Yuanzhi is bitter, acrid, and warm. Returns the lung, heart and kidney meridians. It has the functions of calming the nerves, reducing phlegm and swelling.

Achyranthes sichuanensis dispels wind, relieves dampness, clears meridians, and activates blood circulation. Treatment of rheumatism waist and knee pain, foot atrophy, muscle spasm, blood stranguria, hematuria, women’s amenorrhea, Zhengjia. It is used for amenorrhea with amenorrhea, afterbirth, joint arthralgia, foot atrophy and muscle spasm, and hematuria.

The present invention adopts the traditional Chinese medicine composition of Da Yuan tonifying qi, tonifying kidney and strengthening yang, nourishing liver and improving eyesight, promoting blood circulation and promoting meridian, can improve and improve sexual function, recover physical strength rapidly in a relatively short period of time, and improve immunity of organism. In the recipe, Rhodiola rosea nourishes qi and activates blood, nourishes vitality, strengthens the body, strengthens the body, resists fatigue, enhances human immunity, and calms; Shouwu tonifies liver and kidney, nourishes essence and blood; Eucommia tonifies kidney yang and strengthens muscles and bones. The above three herbs are the monarch medicine. . Lycium barbarum nourishes yin, nourishes the liver and improves eyesight, soothes the mind and nourishes wisdom; Yizhiren, Dodder, etc. nourish the kidney and spleen, solidify essence and stop diarrhea; Astragalus strengthens the spleen, nourishes qi and nourishes blood, nourishes the acquired day (spleen and stomach) to nourish the innate (kidney), and It has the meaning of helping yang deficiency and invigorating qi first. The above 6 herbs help the monarch to warm the yang and benefit the kidney, and they are the minister’s medicine; Poria to strengthen the spleen and dampness, and together with the five herbs such as turtle shell, black sesame, dragon tooth, and polygala are adjuvant; Achyranthes sichuanensis is introduced into the kidney and the jujube is used as a medicine.

The invention provides a kind of Chinese medicine composition of improving and improving sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction, and its dosage form can be capsule, granular type, oral liquid or medicinal wine.

This improvement provided by the invention and the Chinese medicine composition processing method of improving sexual function and treating sexual dysfunction, it comprises following processing steps:

Take Rhodiola rosea, system Shouwu, Eucommia ulmoides, Yizhiren, Dodder Seed, Astragalus, Chinese yam, Lycium barbarum, Shayuanzi, turtle shell, black sesame, Poria, Long tooth, Polygala, Achyranthes sichuanensis by weight part respectively , jujube and other components are mixed, add 10 times the volume of 70% ν/ν food grade alcohol to soak for 48 hours, filter and separate the medicinal residue and medicinal liquid with a 50-100 mesh screen, filter, and the medicinal liquid recovers the alcohol , get ointment 1.; Medicinal residues add 50% v/v food grade alcohol of 10 times of medicinal dregs volume, reflux extraction 2 hours at 70-80 DEG C, and medicinal liquid reclaims alcohol to obtain ointment 2.; Medicinal dregs add 5 times of medicines The water of the slag volume was refluxed and extracted for 2 hours at 100 ° C, and the medicinal liquid was evaporated to obtain an ointment ③. The above ①②③ ointments are fully mixed, concentrated into a thick paste, dried, pulverized into fine powder, sieved, and used for later use;

Above-mentioned ointment adds or does not add pharmaceutical adjuvant, granulates or does not granulate, fills into capsule and obtains capsule; Or add pharmaceutical adjuvant in an amount of granulation or not to granulate and make tablet and obtain tablet; Or add A suitable amount of medicinal excipients is made into granules to obtain granules; or 40-50 degree rice wine is dissolved in ointment to obtain medicinal wine.

Pharmacodynamic studies

1 experimental material

1.1 methyl testosterone tablet (MTS) (Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical, batch number: 010516), testosterone propionate (Shanghai No. 9 pharmaceutical, batch number: 980618), estradiol benzoate (Shanghai No. 9 pharmaceutical , batch number: 010303), progesterone, (Shanghai No. 9 Pharmaceutical, batch number: 010601). Experimental medicine: the ointment made with the traditional Chinese medicine composition of the present invention is made into 2 mg/mL, 6 mg/mL, 2 mg/mL with physiological saline respectively, and the gavage volume is: 0.1 ml/10 g for mice, 1.1 mg/mL for rats. OmL/IOOgo

1.2 animal Kunming mice, Wistar rats are all purchased from Guangxi Medical University Medical Laboratory Animal Center, animal certificate number: SCXK Gui 2003-0003.

2 experimental method and result

2.1 experimental drug anti-fatigue effect

2.1.1 The influence of experimental medicine on mouse climbing rod effect (60 Kunming mice, male Q0±2g), randomly divided into 5 groups, respectively blank control group, positive control group, experimental low dose group, the experimental middle-dose group, and the experimental high-dose group. Gavage once a day, gavage volume 0.1ml/10g, after 7 consecutive days, after the last administration 1h, mice are placed on a long 100cm, diameter 0.7cm, on the smooth glass rod of vertical hanging, The time when the mouse slipped from the upper end due to fatigue and weakness was recorded as the time when the mouse climbed the pole.

2.1.2 The grouping and administration of the male mice of the influence of experimental medicine on the swimming effect of mice are the same as 2.1.1, and the mice are placed in the water depth 40cm, in the large basin of 25 ℃ of water temperatures, and the tail Load 10% of its own weight, record the time that the mice no longer swim out of the water within 10s from the start of swimming to sinking, which is the swimming time of the mice.

2.1.3 The grouping and administration of experimental medicine to the influence of mouse hypoxia tolerance male mice are all the same as 2.1.1, and mice are placed in the 250ml wide-mouth bottle that 10g soda lime is housed in In each bottle, one per bottle, Vaseline was applied to the bottle mouth, and the time from the mouse entering the bottle to the stop of breathing was recorded, which was the hypoxia tolerance time of the mouse. The results showed that the middle and high doses of the experimental drug could prolong the hypoxia tolerance time of mice by t test, and the difference was significant compared with the blank group. See Table 3.

2.1.4 experimental drugs are randomly divided into 5 groups in 4～5 weeks old 80～100g male SD rats on the impact of low-age rat serum testosterone, cortisol content: blank control group, administration group (experimental drug 40, 60, 80 mg/kg), positive control group (MTS 80 mg/kg), 12 in each group. 1 time / d continuous intragastric administration, a total of 14d. Orbital blood was collected 30 minutes after the last administration, serum was separated, and testosterone and cortisol were measured by radioimmunoassay.

Experimental result, experimental medicine obviously prolongs the rod climbing time of mice, can prolong the swimming time of mice, prolong the oxygen tolerance time of mice, the results are shown in Table 1. After the continuous administration of young rats for 14d, experimental medicine can significantly improve the young age The content of serum testosterone and cortisol in rats, the results are shown in Table 2.

Experimental result shows that this side has the effect of anti-fatigue, anti-emergency, and alleviating fatigue.

3.1 curative effect standard recovery from illness: penis can erect normally during sensory stimulation or genital contact, completes normal sexual intercourse process and can reach more than 5 minutes, follow up regular visits for more than one year without recurrence. Significant effect: sensory stimulation can erect but not firm, genital contact can often erect and complete the process of sexual intercourse, but the time is within 3 to 5 minutes. Effective: It can basically meet the insertion of the penis, and the time to complete the intercourse process does not exceed 3 minutes. Invalid: There was no obvious change in sexual function before and after treatment, and normal intercourse could not be completed.

3.2 treatment result is the shortest 1 course of treatment, the longest 5 courses of treatment. Results 60 cases were cured, markedly effective in 17 cases, ineffective in 13 cases, and the total effective rate was 88.9%.

